Local real estate company lands on Top 10 list

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local company has been honored by placing in the top 10 of real estate companies in the country for their market size.

Pam & Barry’s Team at Re/Max landed in spot number 7 on the list compiled by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal.

The team logged 612 transactions to earn their 7th place ranking in medium size markets, which consists of teams with 6-10 realtors.

“We are just so truly blessed to have been able to help so many with their real estate needs,” said Pam Marion. “Our clients are so important to us. Our goal is to provide expert assistance to each and every one. Whether they are looking to buy, sell or anything else we are going to be there with them every step of the way. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Last year was one of the best years the team has seen to date. They also received multiple awards at the annual RE/MAX Celebration event in late March.

- #3 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in the Nation

- #1 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in Oklahoma

- #1 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in Oklahoma by number of transactions

