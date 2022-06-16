Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local real estate company lands on Top 10 list

The team logged 612 transactions to earn their 7th place ranking in medium size markets, which...
The team logged 612 transactions to earn their 7th place ranking in medium size markets, which consists of teams with 6-10 realtors.(P&B Team)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local company has been honored by placing in the top 10 of real estate companies in the country for their market size.

Pam & Barry’s Team at Re/Max landed in spot number 7 on the list compiled by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal.

The team logged 612 transactions to earn their 7th place ranking in medium size markets, which consists of teams with 6-10 realtors.

“We are just so truly blessed to have been able to help so many with their real estate needs,” said Pam Marion. “Our clients are so important to us. Our goal is to provide expert assistance to each and every one. Whether they are looking to buy, sell or anything else we are going to be there with them every step of the way. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Last year was one of the best years the team has seen to date. They also received multiple awards at the annual RE/MAX Celebration event in late March.

- #3 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in the Nation

- #1 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in Oklahoma

- #1 RE/MAX Medium Size Team in Oklahoma by number of transactions

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

It appears whether its harvest or planting season for farmers and ranchers the increased...
Inflation effects on wheat farmers
As gas prices continue to soar locally and across the county, a growing number of people are...
Gas Prices causing transportation changes
Stephens County residents were given a chance to meet with employers from across the area in a...
Duncan Area Job Board
Inflation has impacted families across the United States. And like other cities, local families...
Inflation Affecting Oklahomans