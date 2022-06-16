Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger, Walgreens recall multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, a semi-automatic handgun is displayed with a 10-shot...
California bill would make gun owners buy liability insurance
Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain