UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim

If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert is still active for a missing 84 year old Duncan woman after she was reported missing on Wednesday.

Duncan police say Margie Pickens is still missing and was last seen two days ago at the Duncan Walmart around 10 p.m.

Police say she was asking people for a ride to Elk City and they have alerted OHP and surrounding counties.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Margie, call 911 or the Duncan Police Department.

