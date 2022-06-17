Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Pop up showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend, coverage remains low

Triple digit heat returns all of next week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and calm with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you want to set an alarm clock for early tomorrow morning you’ll have great visibility to see five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) between 5:20 - 6:00 am.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny with an upper-level wave of energy moving across Texoma which could allow enough lift to support isolated showers and storms. Highs will top out in the mid 90s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with an occasional wind gust as high as 20 mph.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with another upper-level wave of energy or two interacting with the available moisture for a hit and miss shower and rumbles of thunder. Most of Texoma will stay dry with highs topping out between 94-98 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The heat dome will expand back across the Southern Plains that will set the stage for a prolonged series of 100°+ days starting Monday of next week. This ridge of high pressure will also shut-off any chance for rain.

Second Case of Monkeypox in Oklahoma