7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for a stray shower or storm this weekend, but ultimately the heat continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and seasonal overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, the heat dome builds back across the Southern Plains allowing for widespread triple digits. There will be a light breeze out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A persistent southerly wind flow will allow for a gradual increase in low-level moisture over Father’s Day weekend. As a result, a stray shower or storm could develop primarily from the heating of the day. The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be limited. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s.

The ridge of high pressure holds strong bringing back triple digit heat starting Monday with models hinting at a series of days with highs topping out in the low 100s.

