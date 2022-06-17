Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for a stray shower or storm this weekend, but ultimately the heat continues

Series of triple digit days ahead
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and seasonal overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, the heat dome builds back across the Southern Plains allowing for widespread triple digits. There will be a light breeze out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A persistent southerly wind flow will allow for a gradual increase in low-level moisture over Father’s Day weekend. As a result, a stray shower or storm could develop primarily from the heating of the day. The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be limited. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s.

The ridge of high pressure holds strong bringing back triple digit heat starting Monday with models hinting at a series of days with highs topping out in the low 100s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
SILVER ALERT: Duncan PD looking for missing 84-year-old
A Lawton man charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2020 shooting death has pleaded guilty.
Lawton man enters blind plea in 2020 shooting
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
The team logged 612 transactions to earn their 7th place ranking in medium size markets, which...
Local real estate company lands on Top 10 list
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim