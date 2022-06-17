Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two children in New Hampshire

Alaina Wilson and Chance Wilson are missing from their New Hampshire home.
Alaina Wilson and Chance Wilson are missing from their New Hampshire home.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have been reported missing.

New Hampshire State Police said that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were last seen at their Somersworth, New Hampshire home, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

Kaileigh Nichols is believed to have abducted her children, authorities said.
Kaileigh Nichols is believed to have abducted her children, authorities said.(New Hampshire State Police)

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Alaina is 5′1″ to 5′2″ tall, weighs 96 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Chance is 4′6″ to 4′10″ tall, weighs 68 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichols is 5′1″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues.

A representative photo shows a 2009 four-door Honda Civic, similar to the one that is believed...
A representative photo shows a 2009 four-door Honda Civic, similar to the one that is believed to have been driven by Nichols.(New Hampshire State Police)

Authorities added that Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle - a gray 2009 four-door Honda Civic with Maine registration: 2827A7 - at a school event in Somersworth during the day on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somersworth Police at (603) 692-3131.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers