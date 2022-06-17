First Alert Forecast: Hot day today, isolated chance for storms Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today is going to be another hot day in the triple digits across much of Texoma. Winds will remain light today from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s so the air won’t feel sticky but still expect slightly humid conditions. Be sure to practice heat safety precautions if you find yourself out in the sun today! The UV index today is extreme so sunglasses and sunscreen are required. Make sure to apply sunscreen frequently and often. Take breaks from the sun in an A.C/ cooled area or simply the shade. Also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated! Check up on relatives and neighbors and as reminder, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you or anyone around you is overcome by heat, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weekend

The weekend will be similar to today, hot in the upper 90s throughout the area. Dewpoints, or moisture, will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for some eastern counties. The hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to feels like temperatures, or heat indices higher. Most of the day looks to remain dry but with that being said, there is a chance for isolated, pop up showers and thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any weekend plans, these small storms are hit and miss across the area. Overall we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with light winds south 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday for the most part will be a copy and paste of Saturday. However, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with winds from the south 5 to 15 mph. This weekend would be perfect for cooler outdoor activities but as mentioned previously, take those heat safety precautions if you find yourself outside!

Next Week

Next week temperatures will soar back into the triple digits as the ridge of high pressure sticks around. Winds will be from the south 10 to 20 mph throughout the week.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley & Lexie Walker

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.