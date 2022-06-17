Fort Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade welcomes their newest commander

LAWTON-FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The 434th Field Artillery Brigade welcomed their newest commander.

Outgoing commander, Colonel Dan Blackmon isn’t going far, he’ll still be stationed on post and will be adding Chief of Staff to his resume.

During a change of command ceremony this morning, Blackmon handed the reigns of the 434th F-A over to Colonel Michael Stewart

