Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At 9 a.m. Friday several hay bales fell off a truck blocking traffic near I-44 and Cache Road. The northbound lane of I-44 were shut down while officials worked to clear the roadway.

Multiple units arrived on the scene, to remove the hay bales.

According to the City of Lawton’s Facebook page they asked residents to avoid the area starting at Gore Blvd. all the way to Cache Road.

Crews were able to get the road cleared and traffic resumed normal operation within a couple of hours.

