Lawton Police Department online reporting system shutdown temporarily

The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday, June 20.

Citizens will not be able to make online reports, the LPD advises that citizens can call 580-581-3272 to speak to an officer to make any report.

The LPD said the current system is not compatible with their other systems within the department.

The plan is to have the TYLER company create an online system that will be compatible with other systems in the department.

The LPD currently does not have a date when the new system will be available

