Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton YMCA Summer Camp

The YMCA offers the children skills they can take and use for the rest of their life.
By Alisha Banks
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A summer camp happening at the Lawton YMCA is giving kids the ability to socialize after the pandemic and broaden life long skills.

Gardening, stem, and swimming lessons are just a few activities the kids between the ages of 5 and 14 engage in.

Since the pandemic began, the program director said children have lost some of their social skills.

The YMCA offers the children skills they can take and use for the rest of their life.

Picking vegetables and making homemade jam is just some of the activities.

“I am truly so blessed to be apart of a program that maybe in ten or fifteen years from now these kids can take back and be like I did strawberry barrel at the Y or we went on field trips it was such a cool summer being at the YMCA,” Jessie Barnes said.

Some of the students said going on weekly field trips and being able to play with their friends in person is one of the most memorable parts of their week.

The enrichment program currently is at full capacity but families can skill enjoy other recreational activities with a membership.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

The YMCA offers the children skills they can take and use for the rest of their life. Picking...
KSWO GMT 5:30 - 6 - VOD - clipped version
A group of people who live in Cotton County, including city and county officials, gathered for...
Residents express concern over roads, ambulance service at Walters town hall meeting
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for a stray shower or storm this weekend, but ultimately the heat continues
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing