Lawton YMCA Summer Camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A summer camp happening at the Lawton YMCA is giving kids the ability to socialize after the pandemic and broaden life long skills.

Gardening, stem, and swimming lessons are just a few activities the kids between the ages of 5 and 14 engage in.

Since the pandemic began, the program director said children have lost some of their social skills.

The YMCA offers the children skills they can take and use for the rest of their life.

Picking vegetables and making homemade jam is just some of the activities.

“I am truly so blessed to be apart of a program that maybe in ten or fifteen years from now these kids can take back and be like I did strawberry barrel at the Y or we went on field trips it was such a cool summer being at the YMCA,” Jessie Barnes said.

Some of the students said going on weekly field trips and being able to play with their friends in person is one of the most memorable parts of their week.

The enrichment program currently is at full capacity but families can skill enjoy other recreational activities with a membership.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.