LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson’s Landing on the northside of Lake Lawtonka this morning after a truck and trailer rolled into the lake.

According to LPD Lakes Division, nobody was in the truck at one point, while it was backed up, with the trailer attached, as they were loading up a boat onto that trailer.

That’s when the truck ended up in the lake, and ended up being completely submerged. All this happened at about 10 this morning, it took crews nearly 2 hours to pull it out of the lake.

Authorities did confirm that the truck was in Park when they pulled it out, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.