Residents express concern over roads, ambulance service at Walters town hall meeting

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A heated town hall Thursday night in Walters surrounding roads and ambulance response times, with no progress made.

Instead, debate between two candidates running for Cotton County Commissioner District 1.

A group of people who live in Cotton County, including city and county officials, gathered for a town hall meeting at Cotton Electric in Walters.

Several people voiced concerns about dispatch and slow ambulance service.

One woman said it took first responders 35 minutes to get to their home last December when her husband was having a stroke.

Another person said a gun was pulled on her son, but when she called 911, she couldn’t get an answer.

They also were vocal about poorly maintained roads.

MaryAnn Holman said most of the roads are terrible, filled with potholes.

“Everybody knows if you hit a pothole, it throws your car out of alignment and pretty soon, you better go get it fixed or you’re blowing out your tires,” Holman said.

Then the heat turned up during the meeting when two candidates running for Cotton County Commissioner, who could end up facing each other in the general election later this year, Ed Eschiti and Mike Woods, went toe to toe.

We asked many people after the meeting to give us their opinions on the concerns brought up during the meeting, but many declined comment on camera, in fear of retaliation from the city.

