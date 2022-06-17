Expert Connections
Second Case of Monkeypox in Oklahoma

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health identified Oklahoma’s second case of monkeypox. The newest case was identified in a central Oklahoma resident with recent international travel.

The resident is currently in isolation. The OSDH states that they’re working on an investigation to trace the people who’ve been exposed.

This second case is said not to be related to the first case in Oklahoma that was identified on June 6, 2022.

