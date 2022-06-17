UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ruth Salinas has been located, and her family said she is safe.

Cidney Famero the Vice President of the state chapter of missing and murdered indigenous people reported her sister Ruth missing on June 2.

Her family said she left Logan, Utah to head to Oklahoma City around that time.

KSWO received notice from Cidney today around noon that Ruth was located and safe.

