7News First Alert Forecast: Lower temps today, rain chances this afternoon into tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today temperatures will be lower than yesterday in the mid to upper 90s. Dewpoints will start out in the upper 60s low 70s but lower in the mid 60s by this afternoon. It will feel more like lower 100s outside today because of the humidity. Winds will be light from the southeast 5 to 10 mph, gusts will be higher. Some places will see gusts in the upper 20s by this afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day today but a few short waves, or disturbances, will bring us rain chances this afternoon and tomorrow. Clouds will roll through this afternoon/evening and will bring chances of isolated showers and storms throughout the area. Chances are low and it will be dry for the most part.

Highs for Father’s Day will be in the mid to upper 90s with winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for isolated showers to stick around into Sunday. These showers will act more like pop up storms so I wouldn’t cancel any plans for the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy in areas that don’t get the scattered showers.

Next week temperatures will soar back up into the 100s for most of the area as the ridge strengthens. Winds will be steady from the south 5 to 15 mph for most of the week.

The official start of summer is Tuesday June 21 and highs will be in the triple digits.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

