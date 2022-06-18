Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits will return, rain chances tonight and tomorrow

First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight there is a chance for a few showers and storms across Texoma before sunset, mainly south of the Red River. Whatever storms do pop up are expected to fall apart just after sundown this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. For the most part this evening will be mostly sunny and dry but there is a chance for pop up storms to form.

For Father’s Day highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. There is also a chance for isolated showers and storms on Sunday just like today, but the ridge that is currently over the region will suppress large-scale convection. Gusty winds from collapsing storms, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are the main concerns with any strong storms tomorrow afternoon.

The ridge is starting to make its way east over the next couple days, but will return to the Southern Plains by midweek, returning temperatures to the triple digits for most of Texoma through the end of next week. Any rain will stay to the west of Oklahoma throughout the week and we’ll remain dry in Texoma. Highs will be in the 100s across Texoma. Winds will mainly be from the south at 10 to 15 mph throughout the week. If you find yourself outside in the coming week be sure to remember heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated, and limit time out in the sun.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

