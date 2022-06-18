Altus receives Hometown Grant from T-Mobile for multi-purpose facility

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus is one of 25 towns across the U.S. that received a “Hometown Grant” on Saturday from T-Mobile.

Altus and Dream Big Project Management will use the funding to provide a multi-purpose facility for a mentor program, which will include connectivity resources and a training space for youth and young adult development.

The grants are part of T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. The wireless company plans to provide 25 millions dollars for community development projects in rural areas through 2026.

To apply for a grant, go to tmobile.com/hometowngrants.

