Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus receives Hometown Grant from T-Mobile for multi-purpose facility

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus is one of 25 towns across the U.S. that received a “Hometown Grant” on Saturday from T-Mobile.

Altus and Dream Big Project Management will use the funding to provide a multi-purpose facility for a mentor program, which will include connectivity resources and a training space for youth and young adult development.

The grants are part of T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. The wireless company plans to provide 25 millions dollars for community development projects in rural areas through 2026.

To apply for a grant, go to tmobile.com/hometowngrants.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
the Lawton Police Department's Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson's Landing on the...
LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing
Several hay bales fell off a truck and blocked northbound traffic near I44 and Cache Road
Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe
The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
Lawton Police Department online reporting system shutdown temporarily

Latest News

People who live in Wyatt Village served up grilled food, fresh smoothies and laughter.
Neighborhood watch group celebrates annual Father’s Day block party
It started after 3 p.m. with officers spread out between a paintball facility on Newlin Dr. and...
Large law enforcement presence in Altus
PSO is converting more than 4-thousand streetlights to LED lights at no cost to the city. This...
The City of Lawton gets upgrade on street lights
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Pop up showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend, coverage remains low