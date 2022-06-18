Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Police say the man drove to the airport, went inside and walked around the departure terminal before pulling a weapon and attacking three men.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

A KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
If you see Pickens or have any other information contact the Duncan Police Department.
UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim
The Sheriff’s Department said the victim is expected to survive and is currently in fair...
Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Temple stabbing
Two people in Lawton are accused of leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Two arrested after leaving a child in unsafe and unsanitary conditions
On Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on this new business and are looking forward the new...
Dobson preparing to provide internet service for Lawton, surrounding area

Latest News

New York Times says an Uvalde police officer passed up shot on the school shooter moments...
New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter
FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Bunny Drueke, Mother of Alexander John-Robert Drueke, shares what she would say to Alex if she...
Mother of missing American soldier sends message to him
High flood waters at Yellowstone National Park have hopes of reopening uncertain as extreme...
GRAPHIC: Yellowstone National Park uncertain on reopening; heat turns fatal in U.S.