The City of Lawton gets upgrade on street lights

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is converting more than 4-thousand streetlights to LED lights at no cost to the city. This project is being done out of necessity because previous lighting is becoming obsolete, installation is currently underway on Cache Road.

Community affairs manager, Tim Hushbeck explains what this change is all about.

“The lights you see that have a yellowish glow are incandescent lights and everything is being changed out to our LED lights which is a more efficient type light which is really done through a microchip than a bulb that you normally think of,” said Hushbeck.

Hushbeck said the new lighting will help improve visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. He also says this is just the beginning, they plan to eventually change all the city lights to LED..

“Any new lights we put in will be the LED lights, any new subdivisions, any new construction obviously will have these lights,” said Hushbeck.

He said LED lights have advantages over incandescent light sources, such as lower power consumption and a longer lifetime.

“That is why you see a lot of utilities going to wind and solar and other alternatives because there is no fuel to that you’re not paying for coal or natural gas to generate so it will tend to bring the bills down,” said Hushbeck.

The new lights are more focused, which means less illumination is wasted into the sky.

Three contract crews are working hard to get the job done. They hope to install about 45 lights a day until they have completed the project, weather permitting.

“Just be patient and just you know like I say don’t bother the people changing them out asking them questions because it just slows up what they are doing and makes it less safe,” he said.

He also said to please pay close attention when you drive on busy streets because crews will be out working.

Hushbeck said that majority of the work will be done within the next 90 days but won’t be fully complete until this upcoming January.

