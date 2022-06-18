Expert Connections
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (Gray News) - A federal grand jury in Florida has charged two men with committing a hate crime.

The Justice Department reports the indictment charging Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, was unsealed on Friday following the arrest of Robert Lashley.

The indictment alleges that in November of 2021, the defendants caused bodily injury to a man because of his actual and perceived race.

According to the indictment, the defendants repeatedly called the man racial slurs and struck him with closed fists and an ax handle.

The DOJ says the defendants each face a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment, three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The FBI and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

Officials said trial Attorneys Maura White and Matthew Tannenbaum of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Bodnar Jr. for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

