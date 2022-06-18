Expert Connections
Large law enforcement presence in Altus

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a large police presence in Altus on Saturday.

It started after 3 p.m. with officers spread out between a paintball facility on Newlin Dr. and South Navajo Street.

Our photographer on scene says the Altus Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were searching a field between the facility and park with a K-9 unit.

We’re working to get more information about what happened and have reached out to APD.

You can count on us to keep you updated when we get more.

