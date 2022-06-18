Neighborhood watch group celebrates annual Father’s Day block party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood watch group celebrated their 10th annual Father’s Day block party Saturday afternoon.

People who live in the neighborhood served up grilled food, fresh smoothies and laughter.

The Lawton Fire Department stopped by to help the kiddos cool down with water as temperatures near the triple digits.

The group hasn’t hosted the cookout since 2019 due to the pandemic. They were excited to finally come together.

Each person brought a dish and other supplies to welcome new neighbors... and catch up with ones they haven’t seen in a while... in the Wyatt Village Community.

“We just love each other we’re a great big neighborhood family and were just happy to be back together again,” said neighborhood watch member Mandy Womack.

Another neighbor said the key to having a safe neighborhood is caring and looking after each other.

Before Wyatt Village had a few break-ins and the community came together to create the neighborhood watch to deter criminals.

Now the group celebrates Father’s Day together every year and hopes to continue the tradition for many generations to come.

