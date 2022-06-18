Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Neighborhood watch group celebrates annual Father’s Day block party

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood watch group celebrated their 10th annual Father’s Day block party Saturday afternoon.

People who live in the neighborhood served up grilled food, fresh smoothies and laughter.

The Lawton Fire Department stopped by to help the kiddos cool down with water as temperatures near the triple digits.

The group hasn’t hosted the cookout since 2019 due to the pandemic. They were excited to finally come together.

Each person brought a dish and other supplies to welcome new neighbors... and catch up with ones they haven’t seen in a while... in the Wyatt Village Community.

“We just love each other we’re a great big neighborhood family and were just happy to be back together again,” said neighborhood watch member Mandy Womack.

Another neighbor said the key to having a safe neighborhood is caring and looking after each other.

Before Wyatt Village had a few break-ins and the community came together to create the neighborhood watch to deter criminals.

Now the group celebrates Father’s Day together every year and hopes to continue the tradition for many generations to come.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
the Lawton Police Department's Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson's Landing on the...
LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing
Several hay bales fell off a truck and blocked northbound traffic near I44 and Cache Road
Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe
The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
Lawton Police Department online reporting system shutdown temporarily

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits will return, rain chances tonight and tomorrow
Altus and Dream Big Project Management will use the funding to provide a multi-purpose facility...
Altus receives Hometown Grant from T-Mobile for multi-purpose facility
It started after 3 p.m. with officers spread out between a paintball facility on Newlin Dr. and...
Large law enforcement presence in Altus
PSO is converting more than 4-thousand streetlights to LED lights at no cost to the city. This...
The City of Lawton gets upgrade on street lights