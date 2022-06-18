Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
Several hay bales fell off a truck and blocked northbound traffic near I44 and Cache Road
Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path
the Lawton Police Department's Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson's Landing on the...
LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe
The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
Lawton Police Department online reporting system shutdown temporarily

Latest News

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse