7News First Alert Forecast: Warm today, slight chance of rain for some areas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout Texoma with winds from the southeast 5 to 15 mph. Today will be humid as dewpoints, or moisture, will be in the low to mid 60s. Today will start out mostly sunny but this afternoon some clouds may form as scattered storms try to initiate in the area due to weakness in the ridge causing disturbances. Like Saturday these storms will be pop ups and most places will remain dry. There is a chance for storms that form to be severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph winds and nickel to quarter size hail. I wouldn’t cancel any plans for this afternoon just yet because of how isolated these showers will be.

Tonight temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday we’ll see mostly sunny skies but there is yet again another chance for pop up showers and storms in the afternoon around peak heating. Highs for tomorrow will be in the triple digits for much of the area with winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week will have highs in the triple digits as the ridge comes back to the west suppressing any chances for rain. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph throughout the week with gusts higher.

Have a good day, and a Happy Father’s Day! - Christine Gormley

