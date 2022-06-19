Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Forecast: Warm today, slight chance of rain for some areas

Warm today, rain chances this afternoon
By Christine Gormley
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout Texoma with winds from the southeast 5 to 15 mph. Today will be humid as dewpoints, or moisture, will be in the low to mid 60s. Today will start out mostly sunny but this afternoon some clouds may form as scattered storms try to initiate in the area due to weakness in the ridge causing disturbances. Like Saturday these storms will be pop ups and most places will remain dry. There is a chance for storms that form to be severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph winds and nickel to quarter size hail. I wouldn’t cancel any plans for this afternoon just yet because of how isolated these showers will be.

Tonight temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday we’ll see mostly sunny skies but there is yet again another chance for pop up showers and storms in the afternoon around peak heating. Highs for tomorrow will be in the triple digits for much of the area with winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week will have highs in the triple digits as the ridge comes back to the west suppressing any chances for rain. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph throughout the week with gusts higher.

Have a good day, and a Happy Father’s Day! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to a multiple shots fired call in the area of...
UPDATE: Two found dead in Altus after police respond to shots fired call
the Lawton Police Department's Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson's Landing on the...
LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
Several hay bales fell off a truck and blocked northbound traffic near I44 and Cache Road
Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits will return, rain chances tonight and tomorrow
Lower temps today, rain chances this afternoon and evening
7News First Alert Forecast: Lower temps today, rain chances this afternoon into tomorrow
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Pop up showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend, coverage remains low
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm