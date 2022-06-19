7News First Alert Weather: Isolated summer showers tomorrow before another dry and sunny week ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening before sunset, though coverage will be minimal. Due to loss of daytime heating after sundown, any remaining showers will collapse, leading to a dry and mostly clear night across Texoma. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph with overnight lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start out with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Due to the continued presence of a moist airmass combined with daytime heating, a few widely isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, though most will remain dry. Classic summertime cumulus clouds will lead to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon as temperatures stay in the mid/upper 90s across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

The high-pressure ridge will remain unmoving across the south this week, forcing any mid/upper-level troughs and disturbances to stay in the northern US and Canada. This means that any chance for rain this week will be very limited, say for some light afternoon convection leading to a brief shower or storm. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and the return of widespread triple digits across Texoma this week. A weak cold front next weekend could bring a slight chance for meaningful precipitation, although at this time is too far out to provide any guarantees in regards to potential rainfall and coverage.

