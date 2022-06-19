Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
Indigenous woman goes missing
the Lawton Police Department's Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson's Landing on the...
LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing
Several hay bales fell off a truck and blocked northbound traffic near I44 and Cache Road
Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path
Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the June 2nd.
UPDATE: Missing Comanche Nation woman found safe
The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
Lawton Police Department online reporting system shutdown temporarily

Latest News

It started after 3 p.m. with officers spread out between a paintball facility on Newlin Dr. and...
UPDATE: Two found dead in Altus after police respond to shots fired call
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits will return, rain chances tonight and tomorrow