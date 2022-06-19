Expert Connections
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

