26-year-old Fort Cobb man killed in wreck Saturday night

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 26-year-old Fort Cobb man is dead after a wreck Saturday night in Caddo County.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on OK-9/County Street 2580, about 3 miles south and 2 miles east of Fort Cobb.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ryan Sperle was driving and failed to negotiate a left curve.

His truck departed the road, rolling and throwing Sperle from the vehicle. A seatbelt was not in use.

Sperle was taken to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

