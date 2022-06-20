7News First Alert Weather: Summer officially starts tomorrow and our forecast verifies it

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with the chance for a daytime driven pop up shower or storm. The coverage will be very limited with most of Texoma staying dry. Highs will top out in the upper 90s with a few locations well west of I-44 getting into the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

The ridge of high pressure reestablishes over Texoma starting Wednesday allowing for widespread triple digit temperatures to return. This will mark the first of a series of forecasted triple digit days that will continue through early next week. The hottest day will come on Friday with temperatures several degrees above the century mark.

Looking ahead, there is a cool front that moves across the area sometime on Saturday. The models are still not agreeing on the timing of the front which could alter the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves slower than temperatures could be slightly warmer due to compressional heating on Saturday ahead of the front. However, if the front moves in quicker than anticipated then highs could struggle to get into the low 100s. All models are showing a limited rain coverage as the front moves through on Sunday with most of Texoma stays dry.

Behind the front, a well deserved cool-down is expected with temperatures 8-15° cooler on Sunday, with highs only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday of next week.

