Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

APD releases identity of shooting victim

The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police responded to a call of shots fired. This happened in Altus.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police responded to a call of shots fired. This happened in Altus.

According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to the 900 block of Newlin Drive just before 3 Saturday afternoon, following a 911 call of multiple shots being fired.

That’s when police found the bodies of 18 year old Steven Jackson and a 16 year old boy, who has not been identified.

Neighbors in the area tell 7news, they heard gunshots and ran inside with their kids for safety, that’s when they noticed police flooding the area.

That investigation continues today, and at this time, there has been no word from police on any possible suspects.

The victim’s bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiners office in Oklahoma City.

If you have any information about his incident, please call the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers, at 580-482 84-77, that number is right there on your screen.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
According to Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to a multiple shots fired call in the area of...
UPDATE: Two found dead in Altus after police respond to shots fired call
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ryan Sperle was driving and failed to...
26-year-old Fort Cobb man killed in wreck Saturday night
Tyler Allen is being charged in the death of Phillip Shaw.
Lawton man charged in apparent overdose death
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summer officially starts tomorrow and our forecast verifies it
Alvin Cargill Comanche County Commissioner of District 3 says he received a call last week...
Comanche Nation Transportation Department gives funding to Comanche County to fix 15 bridges.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:30 this morning -- after a incident caused a...
I-44 Rollover
A suspicious device was discovered in Lawton this afternoon, forcing officials to close parts...
Police close section of Gore Boulevard for investigation