APD releases identity of shooting victim

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police responded to a call of shots fired. This happened in Altus.

According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to the 900 block of Newlin Drive just before 3 Saturday afternoon, following a 911 call of multiple shots being fired.

That’s when police found the bodies of 18 year old Steven Jackson and a 16 year old boy, who has not been identified.

Neighbors in the area tell 7news, they heard gunshots and ran inside with their kids for safety, that’s when they noticed police flooding the area.

That investigation continues today, and at this time, there has been no word from police on any possible suspects.

The victim’s bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiners office in Oklahoma City.

If you have any information about his incident, please call the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers, at 580-482 84-77, that number is right there on your screen.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

