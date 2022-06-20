Comanche Nation Transportation Department gives funding to Comanche County to fix 15 bridges.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation and Comanche County have teamed up again.

Alvin Cargill Comanche County Commissioner of District 3 said he received a call last week from the Comanche Nation transportation department stating they’ve received federal grant money that they’d like to use to help Comanche county. The money will be used to fix up to 15 bridges a piece for districts 1 and 3.

“It’s fantastic news, it’s a boom to us. It’s a, you know we struggle to get every 4 to 5 years to get two bridges replaced, you know it that time span. And this potential up to 5 to 7 years we could have 15 bridges replaced so it’s huge,” said Cargill.

This is the second project that Comanche Nation has teamed up with Comanche County to help make our county better for everyone.

“You know we’re just so gracious for everything they do for us, if it wasn’t for them, you know we don’t have the funding to do a lot of this stuff and they help ensure that improved the safety for the traveling public, were just gracious to get this money from them,” said Cargill.

Cargill also said they are now busy trying to identify those bridges so they can start construction.

