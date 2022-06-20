Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
According to Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to a multiple shots fired call in the area of...
UPDATE: Two found dead in Altus after police respond to shots fired call
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ryan Sperle was driving and failed to...
26-year-old Fort Cobb man killed in wreck Saturday night
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
According to OSBI, around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a family member called 911 to report a...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

Latest News

Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
President Joe Biden says a decision on a federal gasoline tax holiday could come by the end of...
Biden: Decision on a federal gasoline tax holiday could come by end of week
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish