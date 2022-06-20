First Alert Forecast: A couple rain showers possible as most remain dry and mostly sunny today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start out this Monday with mild temperatures and high dewpoints, leading to muggy conditions as you head out the door this morning. Unusually high dewpoints in the 60s and 70s are going to be a staple this week, so be prepared for humid-like conditions. It doesn’t help that temperatures today will be in the upper 90s as we continue our trend of above-average temperatures. This is all due to an upper-level ridge keeping a majority of the Southern US mostly sunny and dry. Although like the last couple of days, a nearby moist airmass combined with daytime heating could lead to the development of cumulus clouds in the afternoon, and in some instances a couple rain showers can’t be ruled out across Texoma, though coverage will remain limited. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight overall will be quiet as skies will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will be very similar to today, though temperatures look to climb a little higher into the triple digits for most of the area. A cold front along the Kansas-Oklahoma border could provide outflow convection for isolated showers in Texoma tomorrow afternoon, though due to the overbearing high-pressure system aloft, most will stay dry and any storms that do develop will be suppressed, severely limiting their capability of becoming strong/severe.

The rest of the week will stay mostly sunny/partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the triple digits. By Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front will descend down across the Central and Southern Plains, bringing our next chance for meaningful rain, although at this time is too far out to provide any guarantees in regards to potential rainfall and coverage. A cool-down is also expected following this front early next week into the low 90s, with some models even hinting at upper 80s.

