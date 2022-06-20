Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a hiker who went missing in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was recovered on Sunday.

Officials from the Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it with 7News.

On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.

In a Facebook post, wildlife officials said the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area, including access from Treasure Lake and the Sunset Picnic Area, was closed while they searched.

People who have described themselves as the man’s family on social media have identified him as Nathan Lisenbee.

They said he went missing while on a hike Saturday afternoon after being separated from his brother and a friend.

