I-44 Rollover

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A rollover car accident on I-44 forced crews to close both southbound lanes causing major delays in the area. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:30 this morning after an incident caused a red vehicle to roll over in the median.

Our photographer on the scene said the crash caused both southbound lanes of I-44 to be closed for clean-up forcing traffic to be diverted and causing a backup to Key Gate.

Luckily no one was injured in the wreck which is currently under investigation.

