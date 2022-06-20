Lawton man charged in apparent overdose death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing murder charges after another man was found dead in a truck earlier this week.

Tyler Allen is being charged in the death of Phillip Shaw.

According to court documents, Shaw was found Tuesday afternoon in a truck on northwest 18th Street in Lawton.

Police say Allen, Shaw and another person were at a Lawton motel on Friday, snorting Roxy, an opioid prescription painkiller.

They decided to leave, and Shaw got in the backseat where he was reportedly nodding off and making gasping noises.

Court documents say Allen and the other person talked about taking Shaw to the hospital, but decided not to because they didn’t have driver’s licenses.

Shaw was found dead several days later.

Allen is charged with second degree murder and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

His bond was set at $200,000.

