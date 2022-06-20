OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko.

According to OSBI, around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a family member called 911 to report a disturbance at a home in Anadarko.

A deputy responded to the call and found a man in the yard with a weapon.

The deputy fired, hitting the man, who was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There’s no additional information at this time.

