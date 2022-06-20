Expert Connections
Police close section of Gore Boulevard for investigation

Lawton Police and Fire have temporarily closed a section of Gore Boulevard, from 25th street to 27th street, for an special investigation.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police and Fire have temporarily closed a section of Gore Boulevard, from 25th street to 27th street, for an special investigation.

We don’t have a lot of information at this time, but officials have asked that residents avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story, but you can count on 7News to keep you informed as we learn more.

