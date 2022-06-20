Expert Connections
Save the Date: OSDH listening session

Oklahoma State Department of Health logo(Oklahoma State department of Health)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Department of Health wants Southwest Oklahoma’s resident’s voices to be heard.

Tuesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. OSDH Commissioner Keith Reed, is asking the community to share what they believe are the most important issues affecting them and their family’s health.

Key policymakers will be at the session to hear the public perspective and participate in the discussion.

After the listening session participants will have the opportunity to tour one of the mobile wellness units.

The listening session will be at Comanche County Health Department, 1010 S. Sheridan Road.

