LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mr. Joel Kintsel Republican running for Oklahoma Governor will have a Town hall meeting and meet and greet with Q&A.

The event will take place Monday, June 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 5263 103 NE 20th Street Lawton OK.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.