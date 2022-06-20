Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved- shooting in Anadarko.

Sunday at 1 p.m. a family member called 911 to report a disturbance at a home located at 37133 County Street 2672 in Anadarko.

A deputy responded to the call, when arriving on the scene the deputy found a male subject in the yard brandishing a weapon. The deputy then fired their gun, shooting the man.

The man was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to be released at this time.

