Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
Update: OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko(KSWO_)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved- shooting in Anadarko.

Sunday at 1 p.m. a family member called 911 to report a disturbance at a home located at 37133 County Street 2672 in Anadarko.

A deputy responded to the call, when arriving on the scene the deputy found a male subject in the yard brandishing a weapon. The deputy then fired their gun, shooting the man.

The man was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
According to Chief Tim Murphy, officers responded to a multiple shots fired call in the area of...
UPDATE: Two found dead in Altus after police respond to shots fired call
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ryan Sperle was driving and failed to...
26-year-old Fort Cobb man killed in wreck Saturday night
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
According to OSBI, around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a family member called 911 to report a...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast: A couple rain showers possible as most remain dry and mostly sunny today
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses