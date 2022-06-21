7News First Alert Forecast: The trend of climbing temperatures continue, slight rain chances this afternoon and tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Today is the first day of summer and it will feel like it.

Summer officially began at 4:13 this morning. This occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer. Therefore, on this day, the sun appears at it’s highest point in the sky!For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer (which runs through the Bahamas) it brings the longest daylight hours of the year!

Sunrise: 6:31AM

Sunset: 8:50PM

That’s a total of 14 hours and 21 minutes of daylight!!!

Highs for the first day of summer will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and factoring in moisture it will feel a couple degree above 100 for most areas.

Today skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph. This afternoon there is a slight chance of rain for Texoma but most places will stay dry. Tonight winds will pick up and lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the triple digits with Lawton reaching 100 for a high. Winds will be from the southeast 5 to 10 mph with slight rain chances in the afternoon but most places will remain dry.

Thursday temperatures will climb to above 100s for most of the area with light winds from the south 5 to 10 mph. Dew points will remain in the uncomfortable category at least for the next couple days. Those feels like temperatures will be a few degrees above the highs. Another slight chance of rain is expected Thursday afternoon as disturbances are possible.

Temperature will get worse before they get better. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be even hotter in the lower 100s with Lawton getting as hot as 104 and 103 for the start of the weekend. Winds will continue to be from the south 5 to 10 mph. Dew points will also dip down in the 50s for Saturday which will help with the hot temperatures.

Remember your heat safety precautions this week as temperatures soar above 100. Stay hydrated, and limit time in the sun.

Some good news is that a cold front will arrive Sunday morning. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph with gusts even higher. Temperatures will still be warm for Sunday in the lower 90s. Temperatures will be below average starting next week with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

