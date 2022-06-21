Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome reigns supreme through Saturday

Cool front arrives Saturday evening
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs topping out near 100°. A nearly stationary frontal boundary will provide enough lift to allow for a stray shower or storm for areas along I-40. The overall coverage will be limited given the lack of moisture in place.

The heat dome strengthens across the Southern Plains allowing for wide spread triple digits to return on Thursday and continue through Saturday. Dangerous heat is anticipated both Friday and Saturday with highs reaching as high as 106°. The timing of the cold front could play a role in our temperatures over the weekend.

Behind the late season cold front temperatures will be 10-25° cooler to end the weekend and into the early half of next week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through Monday. Models are not agreeing on the amount of moisture that will be available behind the front, but enough moisture could be in place to support a stray and short-lived shower or storm on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

