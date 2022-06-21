Chautauqua returns to Lawton, bringing history to life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s annual Chautauqua kicked off today, with historic workshops, discussions, and performances.

The event aims to bring history to life, with this year’s theme set as, “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs, and Rock ‘n Roll.”

Today, residents attended the first set of workshops at the Museum of the Great Plains, which helped to give them insight into the cultural movements that took place during the 60′s.

Plus, later tonight at 7 p.m., they will host the first of many historic character portrayals at Lawton City Hall, focusing on famed beat poet Allen Ginsberg.

It will be followed by many more informational workshops and activities, which will continue through Saturday.

For more information, or a list of the upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.