Lawton Community Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre invites residents out to see “The “Wizard of Oz,” which opens this Thursday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Local actors Alberto Rivas and Joy Christie-Scott took the time to join us in studio, and give an inside look at the upcoming performances.

“The Wizard of Oz” is a beautifully crafted story about a young girl looking to escape the troubles of her everyday life, only to find that even beautiful places have their issues.

But in the end she finds with a little faith in herself, and through the support of her family, friends, and her doggy companion, any obstacle can be overcome.

The show runs June 23, through June 26th.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m..

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased online or at the Lawton Community Theatre box office.

