New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department released new information today on a suspicious device found in Lawton yesterday, which forced officials to evacuate numerous homes.

New reports confirm the device was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metal cylinder which were taped together along with live bullets and a firecracker.

It was first discovered by a resident just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, lying next to a gas line in an alley between 26th and 27th streets on West Gore.

The resident then flagged down Sergeant Ronald Dimmit, as he was traveling westbound on Gore Blvd, and showed him the location of the device.

After safely analyzing the device Dimmit cleared the scene and called for assistance.

The Fort Sill bomb Squad and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad assisted in securing the device with the help of a bomb removal robot.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.