Several viewing opportunities of the International Space Station through the end of June
Five planets visible just before daybreak
The International Space Station’s orbit around Earth will bring it over the Texoma allowing for several great viewing opportunities, which is ultimately dependent on cloud cover. It will appear as a bright star that will move quickly across the sky. The night sky forecast rest of the week will be mostly clear.
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Thu. Jun 23, 5:38 AM
|7 min
|53°
|10° above SSW
|10° above ENE
|Fri. Jun 24, 4:52 AM
|4 min
|27°
|20° above S
|10° above ENE
|Sat. Jun 25, 4:06 AM
|1 min
|14°
|14° above ESE
|10° above E
|Sat. Jun 25, 5:39 AM
|6 min
|42°
|12° above WSW
|10° above NE
|Sun. Jun 26, 4:53 AM
|4 min
|82°
|40° above SW
|10° above NE
|Mon. Jun 27, 4:06 AM
|3 min
|39°
|39° above E
|10° above ENE
|Mon. Jun 27, 5:40 AM
|5 min
|17°
|10° above WNW
|10° above NNE
|Tue. Jun 28, 3:20 AM
|< 1 min
|12°
|12° above ENE
|10° above ENE
|Tue. Jun 28, 4:53 AM
|4 min
|26°
|20° above WNW
|10° above NNE
|Wed. Jun 29, 4:06 AM
|3 min
|41°
|41° above N
|10° above NE
|Thu. Jun 30, 3:20 AM
|1 min
|19°
|19° above NE
|10° above NE
|Thu. Jun 30, 4:53 AM
|3 min
|12°
|10° above NW
|10° above N
The rest of June will also continue to present optimal conditions for viewing all five planets that are visible to the naked eye. Between an hour to 30 minutes before daybreak, look from the ENE to S sky so see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn stretching from near the horizon to high in the early morning sky. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be up for several hours before sunrise, with Venus visible for a couple hours before the sun rises. While visible to the naked eye, Mercury is a difficult planet to spot due to how close it orbits the Sun. Make sure to not stare directly at the sun and risk eye damage when trying to see Mercury. It will appear much like the other planets as a bright dot, but in order to see it you will need to have a clear view with no obstructions, as it will be visible very close the horizon due to its proximity to the sun. The best time from to see it will be 30 minutes to an hour before daybreak. Sunrise will be around 6:20 AM through the rest of June.
