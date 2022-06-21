Several viewing opportunities of the International Space Station through the end of June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The International Space Station’s orbit around Earth will bring it over the Texoma allowing for several great viewing opportunities, which is ultimately dependent on cloud cover. It will appear as a bright star that will move quickly across the sky. The night sky forecast rest of the week will be mostly clear.

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Thu. Jun 23, 5:38 AM 7 min 53° 10° above SSW 10° above ENE Fri. Jun 24, 4:52 AM 4 min 27° 20° above S 10° above ENE Sat. Jun 25, 4:06 AM 1 min 14° 14° above ESE 10° above E Sat. Jun 25, 5:39 AM 6 min 42° 12° above WSW 10° above NE Sun. Jun 26, 4:53 AM 4 min 82° 40° above SW 10° above NE Mon. Jun 27, 4:06 AM 3 min 39° 39° above E 10° above ENE Mon. Jun 27, 5:40 AM 5 min 17° 10° above WNW 10° above NNE Tue. Jun 28, 3:20 AM < 1 min 12° 12° above ENE 10° above ENE Tue. Jun 28, 4:53 AM 4 min 26° 20° above WNW 10° above NNE Wed. Jun 29, 4:06 AM 3 min 41° 41° above N 10° above NE Thu. Jun 30, 3:20 AM 1 min 19° 19° above NE 10° above NE Thu. Jun 30, 4:53 AM 3 min 12° 10° above NW 10° above N

The rest of June will also continue to present optimal conditions for viewing all five planets that are visible to the naked eye. Between an hour to 30 minutes before daybreak, look from the ENE to S sky so see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn stretching from near the horizon to high in the early morning sky. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be up for several hours before sunrise, with Venus visible for a couple hours before the sun rises. While visible to the naked eye, Mercury is a difficult planet to spot due to how close it orbits the Sun. Make sure to not stare directly at the sun and risk eye damage when trying to see Mercury. It will appear much like the other planets as a bright dot, but in order to see it you will need to have a clear view with no obstructions, as it will be visible very close the horizon due to its proximity to the sun. The best time from to see it will be 30 minutes to an hour before daybreak. Sunrise will be around 6:20 AM through the rest of June.

