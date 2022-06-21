Expert Connections
Several viewing opportunities of the International Space Station through the end of June

Five planets visible just before daybreak
International Space Station
International Space Station(KSWO)
By Josh Reiter and Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The International Space Station’s orbit around Earth will bring it over the Texoma allowing for several great viewing opportunities, which is ultimately dependent on cloud cover. It will appear as a bright star that will move quickly across the sky. The night sky forecast rest of the week will be mostly clear.

Next best ISS viewing opportunity
Next best ISS viewing opportunity(KSWO)
DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Thu. Jun 23, 5:38 AM7 min53°10° above SSW10° above ENE
Fri. Jun 24, 4:52 AM4 min27°20° above S10° above ENE
Sat. Jun 25, 4:06 AM1 min14°14° above ESE10° above E
Sat. Jun 25, 5:39 AM6 min42°12° above WSW10° above NE
Sun. Jun 26, 4:53 AM4 min82°40° above SW10° above NE
Mon. Jun 27, 4:06 AM3 min39°39° above E10° above ENE
Mon. Jun 27, 5:40 AM5 min17°10° above WNW10° above NNE
Tue. Jun 28, 3:20 AM< 1 min12°12° above ENE10° above ENE
Tue. Jun 28, 4:53 AM4 min26°20° above WNW10° above NNE
Wed. Jun 29, 4:06 AM3 min41°41° above N10° above NE
Thu. Jun 30, 3:20 AM1 min19°19° above NE10° above NE
Thu. Jun 30, 4:53 AM3 min12°10° above NW10° above N

The rest of June will also continue to present optimal conditions for viewing all five planets that are visible to the naked eye. Between an hour to 30 minutes before daybreak, look from the ENE to S sky so see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn stretching from near the horizon to high in the early morning sky. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be up for several hours before sunrise, with Venus visible for a couple hours before the sun rises. While visible to the naked eye, Mercury is a difficult planet to spot due to how close it orbits the Sun. Make sure to not stare directly at the sun and risk eye damage when trying to see Mercury. It will appear much like the other planets as a bright dot, but in order to see it you will need to have a clear view with no obstructions, as it will be visible very close the horizon due to its proximity to the sun. The best time from to see it will be 30 minutes to an hour before daybreak. Sunrise will be around 6:20 AM through the rest of June.

Visible planets before daybreak
Visible planets before daybreak(KSWO)

