Update: Duncan Silver Alert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New details on a sliver alert out of Duncan, OK.

Witnesses told Duncan Police that they saw 84-year-old Margie Pickens at the Chisholm Center at the Duncan-Y asking for a ride to Elk City.

However, the investigator, who’s heading that search, tells 7News that after looking through the convenience store’s surveillance footage, they don’t believe Pickens was indeed looking for a ride at that store and is still believed to be in the Duncan area.

