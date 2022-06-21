Update: Duncan Silver Alert
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New details on a sliver alert out of Duncan, OK.
Witnesses told Duncan Police that they saw 84-year-old Margie Pickens at the Chisholm Center at the Duncan-Y asking for a ride to Elk City.
However, the investigator, who’s heading that search, tells 7News that after looking through the convenience store’s surveillance footage, they don’t believe Pickens was indeed looking for a ride at that store and is still believed to be in the Duncan area.
