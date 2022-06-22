7News First Alert Weather: Rare late June front to bring relief in triple digit heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and mild with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny and hot with highs soaring into the triple digits. The heat dome will remain parked across Texoma allowing for triple digit heat to last through Saturday. Temperatures could get as warm as 104-106° with an increasing chance for heat related illnesses to set in if caught outdoors for an extended period of time.

Once the front moves through there will be a brief slot of moisture that could allow for a few sprinkles or a stray shower on Sunday. It will be noticeably cooler from 103° on Saturday to 92° on Sunday. The relief in the recent triple digit heat will last at least through the first half of next week.

There will be a slight chance early next week from showers and storms that develop in the high plains and fall apart across portions of Texoma. The overall coverage as of now isn’t that impressive.

